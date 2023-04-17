Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Price Performance

SOND stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 1,080,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Sonder has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 29,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

