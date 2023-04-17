Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $399.16 million and approximately $136.76 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.71 or 1.00041756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900844 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $151.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

