Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DALXF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DALXF opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

