SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

