SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,613. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

