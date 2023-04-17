SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.87 and its 200 day moving average is $453.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.