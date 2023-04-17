Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 238,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,827,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 460,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,802. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

