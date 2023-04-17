Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,162,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

