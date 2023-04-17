Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 287,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,722. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.