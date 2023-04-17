Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $9.16 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Further Reading

