Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 908,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 81,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

