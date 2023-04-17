Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.55.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

