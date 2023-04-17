Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 866,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 9.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 47.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 794,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.