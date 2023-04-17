Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.