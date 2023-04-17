Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

