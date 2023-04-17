State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STT traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.73. 10,156,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

