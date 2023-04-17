State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $67.00. State Street shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 4,122,830 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

State Street Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

