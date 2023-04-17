Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stem Stock Down 20.2 %

STMH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 117,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.