Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Activity at Stem

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,097,804 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEM opened at $4.69 on Monday. Stem has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.