Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 120.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

