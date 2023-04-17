Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Catalent Call Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 362% compared to the typical volume of 1,432 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE CTLT traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,725. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.