Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELV traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.20. 260,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,316. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

