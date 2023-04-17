Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.62. The company had a trading volume of 331,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,387. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

