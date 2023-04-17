Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $29.81 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

