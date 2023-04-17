Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $188.03. 906,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,421. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

