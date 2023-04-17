Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.50. 855,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.70 and a 200 day moving average of $346.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

