Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.24. 600,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,425. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

