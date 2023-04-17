Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,180 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 204,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $169.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

