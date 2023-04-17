Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,675 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. 5,073,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,728,885. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.