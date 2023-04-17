Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 876 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.
Shares of DHR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.96. 751,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.57. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
