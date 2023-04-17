StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.35. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.