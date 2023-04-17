StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

