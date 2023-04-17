StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

