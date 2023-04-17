StockNews.com Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $519.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

