StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.51. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.