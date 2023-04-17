STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.65 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, STP has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $98.65 million and $8.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.21 or 1.00007961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05341249 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,382,515.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

