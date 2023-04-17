Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

STRA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 78,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

