Streakk (STKK) One Day Volume Tops $296,594.64

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $296,594.64 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $127.15 or 0.00431992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 126.96359673 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $345,078.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

