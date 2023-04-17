Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LRN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 161,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,281. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Insider Activity

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stride by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stride by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Stories

