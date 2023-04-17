Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.13. 3,811,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,327. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

