SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,758. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 270,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,812.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 249,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.