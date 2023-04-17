Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 114.2% in March

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,200 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the March 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Superior Plus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SUUIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

