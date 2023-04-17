Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 13.79%. Equities analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

