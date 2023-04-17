Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.19. Swissquote Group has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $185.18.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Swissquote Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.