Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Up 1.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

