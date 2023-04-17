T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Evercore ISI

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. 590,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,218. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

