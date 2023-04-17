Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.1 %

TBLA stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $745.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

