Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 692,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
TALS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
