Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 692,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

TALS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1,388.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 311,619 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

