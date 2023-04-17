Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC remained flat at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

