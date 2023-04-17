TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 4.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $68.86. 2,440,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

